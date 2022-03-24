Police Shoot at Juvenile With Replica Weapon in Round Lake Beach

(Round Lake Beach, IL) An investigation is underway after police in Round Lake Beach fired at a juvenile who was said to be pointing a gun…that turned out to be a replica weapon. Officials were called just before 6 o‘clock on Wednesday evening to the 1300 block of Ridgeway Avenue, after witnesses reported seeing the boy holding up a gun. Police arrived on scene and the boy reportedly pointed the weapon in their direction leading one officer to fire. No one was struck by the bullet, but the juvenile and the officer were hospitalized as a precaution. Police and the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office are performing the investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-24-22)