KENOSHA, WI–A 15 year old was found shot this morning. The incident happened around 6 AM at an apartment near the 49-hundred block of 38th avenue. Kenosha Police say the victim is undergoing surgery. Under arrest is an 18 year old suspect.

Police say they believe that the weapon was fired negligently. No names have been released. Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and that’s there no threat to the community.

If you have any information on the case contact Kenosha Police.