POLL: Few Americans Trust The Secret Service

(Associated Press) – Few Americans have high confidence in the Secret Service’s ability to keep presidential candidates safe after last month’s attempt on Donald Trump’s life.

That’s according to a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Only around three in 10 Americans are extremely or very confident that the Secret Service can keep the presidential candidates safe from violence before the election.

The law enforcement agency tasked with protecting presidents for more than a century is under intense scrutiny after a gunman got within 150 yards of Trump and fired several bullets from an AR-style rifle.