Poll shows strong support for Evers priorities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new public opinion poll is showing strong support for some of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers top priorities .

The Marquette University Law School poll released Thursday shows that 62 percent of respondents want to accept federal money to expand Wisconsin’s Medicaid program to cover more poor people. Evers is promising to propose that, even as Republican legislative leaders say it’s going nowhere.

The poll also shows strong support for raising the minimum wage, with 55 percent in support. Evers says he will provide a “pathway” for raising it in his budget.

Evers also says he’ll provide a “first step ” toward legalizing medical marijuana in his budget. The poll shows 59 percent back full legalization.

The poll of 800 registered voters was conducted between Jan. 16 and Sunday and had an error rate of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.