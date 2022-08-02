Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie.

The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.

The move will happen after remodeling and an expansion of the current building.

Daily Dose owners Tom and Jennifer Capponi opened the café in 2007 and say they have outgrown the current 800 square foot building.

The new location will be more than three times as large as their original location once complete.