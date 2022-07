Harborside Common Grounds on the north end of Kenosha’s downtown has announced that they are closing for good at the end of August, just 10 days after their 22nd anniversary.

Harborside made the announcement via their Facebook page.

The coffee shop cited rising costs, lack of quality products, and challenges finding qualified help as the main reasons for the closure.

They thanked their loyal customers for the more than two decades of support.

Their last day will be August 31st.