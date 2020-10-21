Positive Covid-19 Tests Upends S.E.C. Schedule; Sets Up Kenosha Rematches

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–There has been a major shift in the Southeast Conference football schedule.

Oak Creek has had to suspend their season due to a positive Covid-19 test of a player on the team. So instead of the Knights playing Franklin Friday night, Bradford will visit the Sabers.

The Conference championship will be delayed as well so instead Bradford will rematch with Tremper next week, and Indian Trail in Week 7.

WLIP will have Tremper at Indian Trail this Friday night; coverage begins at 6:45 PM.