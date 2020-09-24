Possible Link Replacement Pulls Out of Consideration

(Waukegan, IL) A person believed to be a top candidate to replace former State Senator Terry Link has pulled his name from consideration. Current State Representative Dan Didech told local Democratic leaders that he felt he could do a better job staying in the Illinois House…as he is currently running unopposed in November.

Link was forced to step down from his State Senate seat amid a cloud of controversy from a federal tax charge, and his alleged connection to a bribery scheme involving a former State Rep. Link pleaded guilty to the federal charge, and won’t learn his sentence until next year.

His replacement is set to be announced in early October.