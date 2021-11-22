Possible “Road Rage” Murder Being Investigated in Lake County

(Gurnee, IL) The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force has been called in after an alleged road rage murder in Gurnee. Officials say they were called in the early morning hours of Saturday when two people arrived at Vista East Hospital in Waukegan, one of which had gunshot wounds. That unidentified 22-year-old Waukegan man was later pronounced dead of his injuries. Authorities believe the person who drove to the hospital was driving in a reckless manner near Waveland Avenue and Grandview Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up behind them and someone started shooting…hitting the victim who was the passenger in the vehicle. There have been no announced arrests.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-22-21)