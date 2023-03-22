Possible Tornado Near Los Angeles Rips Up Building Roofs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A possible tornado Wednesday left a line of damage across roofs of commercial buildings in the Los Angeles suburb of Montebello.

Video showed pieces of roofing being ripped up and twisting into the sky.

One person was hurt.

The National Weather Service says it is sending teams to assess damage in Montebello and the southern Santa Barbara County city of Carpinteria, where a possible twister hit on Tuesday.

The rare and violent weather comes amid a strong late-season Pacific storm that brought damaging winds and more rain and snow to saturated California.