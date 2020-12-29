Potential Snow for Kenosha Area 12/29/20

Kenosha could see some measurable snow later tonight and into tomorrow morning before the storm system turns to rain. Snow totals can change but as of Monday night, the National Weather Service predicted the Kenosha area to be in the lower accumulation range, with predictions of 2″-4″. Flakes are expected to begin to fall during the evening rush hour later today. In Kenosha, a snow emergency will go into effect tonight at 6 PM and remain in effect until tomorrow at 3 PM. No parking is allowed on city streets during a snow emergency.