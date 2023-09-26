Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $835 Million

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $835 million after no one beat the immense odds and won the giant prize.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were: 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and 4.

With the latest bit of lottery losing, there now have been 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, dating back to July 19 when a player in California won $1.08 billion.

That winless streak is due to the tough odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

Although the game highlights the $835 million prize, that is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 30 years.

Most winners choose the cash payout option.

For the next drawing Wednesday night, that will be an estimated $390.4 million.