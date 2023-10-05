AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Powerball Jackpot Up To $1.4 Billion After No One Matches All The Numbers Wednesday

October 5, 2023 2:41PM CDT
Powerball lottery tickets are shown, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. The jackpot for Monday night's drawing soared to $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PINEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion after no players matched all six numbers and hit it rich.

The winning numbers announced Wednesday night are:  9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the Powerball 1.

Players will next have a shot at the Powerball jackpot Saturday night.

No matter how large the prize grows the odds stay the same.

It’s those odds of 1 in 292.2 million that make the jackpot so hard to win.

The $1.4 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who takes an annuity, paid annually over 30 years.

Winners choosing the cash option would receive an estimated $643.7 million.

