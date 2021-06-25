Preliminary Hearing set in Somers shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge has set a preliminary hearing for a Kenosha man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting at a crowded bar.

Twenty-four-year-old Rakayo Vinson faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the April 18 shooting in Somers.

He would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 9 at 10:15 a.m.

Keating also appointed Donald Bielski to serve as Vinson’s attorney.

Bielski says he had yet to read the criminal complaint.