President Biden, Congressional Leaders To Meet Tuesday For Talks On Raising The Debt Limit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden says he will resume talks with congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday as a standoff over the debt limit pushes the country closer to its legal borrowing limit with no agreement in sight.

The meeting was initially supposed to be Friday, but was abruptly postponed so staff-level talks could continue before Biden and the four congressional leaders huddled for a second time.

Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania on Monday that the meeting was on for Tuesday but did not elaborate on prospects for a deal.

He was in Philadelphia to attend granddaughter Maisy’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania.

He is scheduled to leave for the Group of Seven summit in Japan on Wednesday.