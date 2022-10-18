President Biden Vows Abortion Legislation As Top Priority Next Year

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is promising that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade – if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law.

In a speech designed to energize his party’s voters just three weeks before the November midterms, Biden said, “If you care about the right to choose, then you gotta vote.”

Biden urged those in the crowd to recall how they felt when the Supreme Court in late June overturned the landmark 1973 ruling legalizing abortion.

Republicans are widely projected to gain control of at least the House.

Abortion rights have been a key motivating factor for Democrats this year.