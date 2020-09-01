President to Tour Kenosha Damage; Visit Law Enforcement

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–President Donald Trump is visiting Kenosha today. The president will tour damaged areas of the city and then meet with members of law enforcement before offering remarks at Bradford High School.

The visit comes more than a week after the shooting of 29 year old Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer and a week after the shooting deaths of two men during a night of unrest.

At a news conference, President Trump was asked if he gave any consideration to Governor Tony Evers’ request that he not visit Kenosha.

Gov Evers had called up members of the guard to active duty before agreeing to Trump’s help. However those numbers were low-125 troops on Monday which was the most damaging night property-wise.

After that federal agents were sent in. Additionally, Trump was asked why he is not meeting with the family of Jacob Blake during his visit.

The Blake family will hold their own event today aimed at community healing. It will be held in the same neighborhood as the Blake shooting.