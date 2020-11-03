President Trump Visits Kenosha On Election Eve

KENOSHA, WI—President Donald Trump arrived in Wisconsin Monday night ahead of a planned campaign visit to Kenosha.

Press Pool reports say the motorcade left Milwaukee’s Mitchell Airport shortly before 7:30 PM.

President Trump addressed the media briefly and spoke about a U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the reception of ballots in Pennsylvania.

The Presidential rally at Kenosha’s Regional Airport is the second to last of its kind on Trump’s schedule and a large crowd gathered to see him.

A series of road closures and traffic delays snarled traffic around the airport Monday.