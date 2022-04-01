Press Secretary Psaki Won’t Confirm She’s Leaving White House

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House press secretary Jen Psaki isn’t confirming reports that she’ll soon take a TV job at MSNBC.

She says she’s focused on her job as President Joe Biden’s chief spokesperson.

Questioned about reports that she will leave the White House in May to work for MSNBC, Psaki said at her briefing Friday that “I have nothing to confirm about my length of public service or planned service or anything about consideration about next plans.”

The Axios news site reported Friday that Psaki is in talks to join MSNBC after she leaves the White House in May.

MSNBC did not respond to requests for comment.