Prices at the pump continue to move in the wrong direction.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is now at $4.38 a gallon, after jumping another 15 cents over the last two weeks.

That’s just five cents shy of March’s record of $4.43 per gallon – and a full $1.36 higher than one year ago.

The most expensive gas in the country? $5.85 in San Francisco. The cheapest? Tulsa, Oklahoma, where gas costs “only” $3.80 a gallon.