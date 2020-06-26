Pritzker Touts Illinois Reopening as Other States Backtrack

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois residents may go to work, exercise at the gym, dine with family at a restaurant and see a movie at the theater starting today, as the state moves further into resuming some semblance of normal living during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that the state is progressing in re-opening its economy, while some other states backtrack a bit. While maintaining current safety protocol…bars and restaurants that were shut down in mid-March, may return to indoor service.

Fitness centers, movie theaters, schools and day-care centers may re-open and people may return to workplaces.

The Governor says if there is a surge in new cases, the state will be moved back to Phase 3.