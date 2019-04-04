Property Owners File Complaint Over Highway S Expansion

KENOSHA, WI–Two property owners fighting the Highway S expansion have filed complaints in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

The owners of Icky Ricky’s at the intersection of highways S and H say that the relocation option offered by Kenosha County is too far from their customer base.

Richard and Roberta Weeks as well as Ron Rinaldi, who owns a property farther west, are asking the court to nullify the county’s relocation offers.

They also dispute that the county can condemn their properties.

61 relocations are needed to widen highway S to four lanes between Green Bay Road and I-94. Construction is set to get underway next year.