Proposed Plan For Pleasant Prairie Police Station Revealed

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved a Conceptual Plan for the proposed construction of a new Pleasant Prairie police station.

The Conceptual Plan intends to construct a new station on approximately 4.5-acres of property owned by the Village in an area south of 100th Street and north of 104th Street on the east side of 39th Avenue.

Designs for the new police station propose a total building size of approximately 58,000 square feet.

The main level would consist of roughly 28,000 square feet for offices and conference rooms, with space for dispatch, roll call, booking and holding, evidence intake, storage, locker rooms, and mechanical rooms.