PROSECUTOR: No Charges To Be Filed In Fight Involving Oklahoma Nonbinary Teen Nex Benedict

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma district attorney says he doesn’t plan to file any charges in the case of Nex Benedict, the nonbinary 16-year-old Owasso teenager whose death following a fight in a high school bathroom was ruled a suicide.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said in a statement Thursday that the fight between Nex and three girls was an “instance of mutual combat.”

Kunzweiler also said Owasso police uncovered a “suicide note” written by Benedict, although he declined to say what the note said.

The state medical examiner determined last week that Benedict’s death was a suicide caused by a drug overdose.