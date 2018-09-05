Prosecutors Seek Access to Suspect’s Phone

KENOSHA, WI–As prosecutors prep their case against a Trevor man charged with double murder, they want access to his cell phone. 25 year old Nathan Kivi allegedly shot and killed two brothers, Kenneth and Richard Samuel, outside on a Twin Lakes bar last November. The three men had reportedly been in a dispute earlier that night.

In court filings this week, prosecutors say they intend to seek the court’s permission to search Kivi’s cell phone which is in their possession. A hearing on that motion will happen later this month.

Additionally, Kivi’s attorney is seeking to separate bail jumping charges from the murder trial. That trial is set to begin mid-January.

Kivi is currently in jail serving time on an earlier conviction after his probation in that case was revoked.