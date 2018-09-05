Prosecutors Seek Access to Suspect’s Phone

KENOSHA, WI–As prosecutors prep their case against a Trevor man charged with double murder, they want access to his cell phone. 25 year old Nathan Kivi allegedly shot and killed two brothers, Kenneth and Richard Samuel, outside on a Twin Lakes bar last November. The three men had reportedly been in a dispute earlier that night.

In court filings this week, prosecutors say they intend to seek the court’s permission to search Kivi’s cell phone which is in their possession. A hearing on that motion will happen later this month.

Additionally, Kivi’s attorney is seeking to separate bail jumping charges from the murder trial. That trial is set to begin mid-January.

Kivi is currently in jail serving time on an earlier conviction after his probation in that case was revoked.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

RAGA launches ad touting Schimel’s school safety grants Vukmir promises to meet with all Supreme Court nominees Gov. Walker: No need to spend more on widening highways Water Containment Fails at Foxconn Site Woman Found in Harbor Dies WLIP K-town Report Podcast 9/4/18
Comments