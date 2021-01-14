Prosecutors Seek Additions to Rittenhouse Bond Requirements

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Prosecutors want to modify the terms of Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond. The move comes after the 18 year old was caught on camera earlier this month at an establishment in Racine County.

Pictures of Rittenhouse at the bar circulated on social media over the weekend. Later video of the visit was obtained by investigators, which they say showed Rittenhouse and others at the bar allegedly partaking in white supremacist behavior. Police said, however, that nothing on the video showed Rittenhouse breaking the conditions of his bond.

But, once prosecutors got the video they sought to modify the terms of Rittenhouse’s bond, including no alcohol, no meeting with militia members or members of white supremacist groups, and he would be banned from displaying white supremacist symbols.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two men August 25th during the riots following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He’s out of jail on a 2-million dollar bond.