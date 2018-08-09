Protest Against ICE Agency in Racine

KENOSHA, WI–A protest against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency was held in Racine yesterday. The group is protesting the arrests of four people from Racine who were allegedly in the country illegally.

The protestors reportedly feel that the agency, known as ICE, is targeting the city. The four people in custody apparently committed no other crimes leading up to their incarceration. It’s unclear why the four were arrested now.

1st district congressional candidates Randy Bryce and Cathy Meyers joined the protest which featured “Abolish Ice” signs.

That sentiment has been rising among the Democratic candidates ahead of next week’s primary.