Proud Boy Convicted Of Helping Spearhead Capitol Attack Ties Jan. 6 Sentence Record With 18 Years

WASHINGTON (AP) — A one-time leader in the Proud Boys far-right extremist group has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, tying the record for the longest sentence in the attack.

Ethan Nordean was one of several members convicted of spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors said he was the undisputed leader on the ground on Jan 6. Also sentenced Friday was Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola, who got 10 years in prison and raised his first and shouted “Trump won” as he left the courtroom.