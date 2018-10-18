Public Views Foxconn Road Plans

SOMERS, WI–The public got to view details of some of the changes to the roads and highways around Foxconn. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will take over jurisdiction across Kenosha and Racine counties while the work is ongoing.

Included with the upgrades is an expanded Highway KR, a bridge over the railroad tracks in the area, upgrades to highways H and 11 as well as Braun Road. Two new thoroughfares will connect KR and 11 and be known as Wisconn Valley Way and International Drive.

In addition to the road work, new walls will be built near the tracks-in part to cut down on noise to neighboring homes. At an informational public meeting last night, some residents expressed concerns about the construction of the wall having a negative effect on their property values.

Concerns over flooding and water drainage were also expressed. But officials say that the flooding problem that manifested after heavy rains in September has been corrected.