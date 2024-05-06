Pulitzer Prizes In Journalism Awarded To The New York Times, The Washington Post, AP And Others

FILE - Signage for The Pulitzer Prizes appear at Columbia University, May 28, 2019, in New York. Pulitzer Prizes are due to be announced on Monday, May 6, 2024, traditionally the most-anticipated day of the year for those hoping to earn print journalism's most prestigious honor. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press won a Pulitzer Prize in feature photography for its coverage of the global migration crisis centered on the U.S.-Mexico border, while The New York Times and the Washington Post each won three Pulitzer Prizes for their work in 2023.

The prestigious Pulitzer for public service was awarded to ProPublica for its “groundbreaking” reporting on the Supreme court that revealed how billionaires wooed justices with gifts and travel.

The awards also honor distinguished work in the arts, including books, music and theater.

The prizes, established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer, are administered by Columbia University in New York.