Putin Mulls Recognizing Separatist Eastern Ukrainian Regions

MOSCOW (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will decide later whether to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. The move would ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that Moscow could launch an invasion of Ukraine imminently. The carefully orchestrated, pre-recorded meeting of the presidential Security Council came amid a spike in skirmishes in those regions that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on Ukraine. With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade. Still, the American and Russian presidents tentatively agreed to a possible meeting in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.