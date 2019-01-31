Racine Co Officials: Foxconn Construction Moves Forward

RACINE, WI (AP)–Officials working with Foxconn on its investment in the state say the company has reiterated support for the project, including investing up to $10 billion and creating 13,000 jobs. The local government and economic development leaders issued a statement Wednesday.

Their comments come after Foxconn Technology Group said it was looking at moving away from building a manufacturing facility in Wisconsin with blue collar jobs to one focused on research and development.

The local leaders say Foxconn has already invested more than $200 million in the state. They say Foxconn committed to building an advanced manufacturing operation in Wisconsin and is proceeding with construction on related facilities this year.

The officials say they “fully expect” Foxconn to meet its obligations to Wisconsin, Racine County and village of Mount Pleasant.