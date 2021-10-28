Racine Co. Sheriff To Announce Election Investigation Results

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–The Racine County Sheriff’s Department will hold a news conference today to announce the findings of their investigation into the 2020 Election.

The department made the announcement via Facebook, confirming for the first time that such an investigation existed. Few details have been released, saying only there’s evidence of statewide election law violation.

The investigation is latest into the election following former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud that cost him the election.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department says today’s announcement will have ramifications for Racine County and the State.

Other investigations completed so far have found no evidence of widespread fraud.