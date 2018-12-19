Racine Council Votes to Lessen Marijuana Penalty

RACINE, WI–The Racine City Council has lessened the penalty for those caught with marijuana for the first time. The council voted 9-5 Tuesday night to recommend that Racine Police issue a citation for those caught with under 25 grams of pot, carrying a fine of anywhere from 1 to 75 dollars.

While a similar ordinance has been on the books in Racine for decades, it’s rarely utilized. Instead authorities brought 129 felony charges for possession so far this year. Last year it was nearly 200 charges. In 2017 only 32 citations were issued, this year police have only issued. 20.

The council’s directive comes after voters in Racine and across the state approved measures asking marijuana be legalized for either medicinal or recreational purposes.