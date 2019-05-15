Racine County Board Approves Hwy KR Plan

RACINE, WI—The Racine County Board has approved eminent domain plans for the widening of Highway KR.

Despite months of debate, the Racine Journal Times reports that the board passed the measure easily, on a 19-2 vote. The Kenosha County Board also passed the measure by a wide margin last month.

The resolution, which also authorizes other measures for land acquisition, will now go to the state Department of Transportation for final approval.

The DOT’s plan calls for widening the highway from two to four lanes between Highway H and Old Green Bay Road to accommodate the expected increase in traffic due to the nearby Foxconn development.

The $59 million project will add a 30-36 foot raised median, railroad overpasses, and wider shoulders.

Some two dozen property owners are affected by the plan.