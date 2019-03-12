Racine County Board to Consider Highway KR Resolution

RACINE, WI–Land acquisition for the widening of Highway KR is on the agenda for the Racine County Board tonight. The proposal to widen nearly three miles of the highway between Highway H and Old Green Bay Road has been controversial in no small part because it requires the county to purchase nearly 69 acres of land to transform the rural two-lane highway into a four lane urban street.

The cost of the project would be shared by Kenosha and Racine County and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Most of the land acquisition for the project in on the Racine County side of the highway.

The Racine Journal Times reports that the resolution to be debated tonight is anticipated to be referred back to committee. Tonight’s meeting is at the county’s office building in Yorkville and begins at 6:30. 45 minutes is set aside for public comment on the KR project.