Racine County Executive Dies Unexpectedly

July 1, 2024 7:27AM CDT
Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman expressed deep sorrow over the unexpected passing of Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

In her statement, Kerkman described Delagrave as a friend and mentor, highlighting his dedication to making Racine County a great place to work and his commitment to helping people.

She noted that his passing is a significant loss for Racine County, the region, and the state, and offered her condolences to his family.

Delagrave passed away suddenly last week.

