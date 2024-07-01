Racine County Executive Dies Unexpectedly

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman expressed deep sorrow over the unexpected passing of Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

In her statement, Kerkman described Delagrave as a friend and mentor, highlighting his dedication to making Racine County a great place to work and his commitment to helping people.

She noted that his passing is a significant loss for Racine County, the region, and the state, and offered her condolences to his family.

Delagrave passed away suddenly last week.