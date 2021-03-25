Racine County Man accused of more than 200 counts of sex-related crimes

On February 28th, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a sexual assault in the Town of Rochester. Deputies learned a woman had located numerous videos on a laptop computer of herself being sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance. The victim made a duplicate copy of the videos and turned them over to deputies. The woman said she had no recollection of the sexual assaults and believed she was drugged. The male acquaintance, later identified as 46 year old Shane M. Stanger, was taken into custody.

Sheriff’s officials discovered numerous acts of sexual assaults to the original victim, an assault to an additional adult victim, an assault to a juvenile victim, and several videos of victims showering and/or using the restroom without their permission.

Victim’s ages range between 10 and 40 years old. Stanger allegedly traveled between Iowa and Wisconsin and that most of the victims knew him.

After an extensive investigation, the following charges were recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

• 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of an Unconscious Victim (87 Counts) • 3rd Degree Sexual Assault (4 counts) • Possession of Child Pornography (2 counts) • Representations Depicting Nudity, Person Under 18 (3 Counts) • Representations Depicting Nudity (50 Counts) • Invasion of Privacy (49 Counts)

The sheriff’s office said it is expecting more charges from out-of-state.