RACINE, WI–A fire in Racine has left seven people displaced and caused tens of thousands of dollars of damage. The blaze was reported around 10 AM yesterday at a multi-family home in 3200 block of 17th street.

The flames broke out due to a dropped incense stick in a second floor bedroom. It landed on bed and ignited. It was quickly put out but not before it caused an estimated $60,000 damage.

One person suffered a minor burn injury and the displaced residents received help from the Red Cross.