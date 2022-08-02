Racine Has First Confirmed Case of Monkeypox

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Racine announced its first confirmed case of Monkeypox.

That’s according to city Health officer Dottie-Kay Bowersox.

She says the key to limiting transmission of Monkeypox is through isolation and contact tracing.

Most people recover from the telltale skin lesions in two-to-four weeks without need for treatment.

Actions for people to consider if they want to reduce their risk from monkeypox include avoiding large gatherings like raves and dance parties where you may have lots of close body contact with others, and asking any partner, especially new partners whose health status and recent travel history you are not familiar with, if they have any symptoms of monkeypox.