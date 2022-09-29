Racine Man Allegedly Busted For Selling Large Amounts of Cocaine and Fentanyl

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man faces drug charges in Kenosha County.

28 year old Eusebio Luna-Romero is said to have allegedly sold cocaine laced with fentanyl to an informant on two different occasions in recent months in a home in Kenosha.

Those sales led to authorities busting Luna-Romero’s Milwaukee home where they reportedly discovered large amounts of cocaine and cash.

Luna-Romero is charged with multiple counts of manufacturing and delivering cocaine and fentanyl within 1-thousand feet of a jail.

He’s in jail on a $35,000 bond.