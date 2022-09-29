AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Racine Man Allegedly Busted For Selling Large Amounts of Cocaine and Fentanyl

September 29, 2022 5:59AM CDT
Share
Racine Man Allegedly Busted For Selling Large Amounts of Cocaine and Fentanyl

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man faces drug charges in Kenosha County.

28 year old Eusebio Luna-Romero is said to have allegedly sold cocaine laced with fentanyl to an informant on two different occasions in recent months in a home in Kenosha.

Those sales led to authorities busting Luna-Romero’s Milwaukee home where they reportedly discovered large amounts of cocaine and cash.

Luna-Romero is charged with multiple counts of manufacturing and delivering cocaine and fentanyl within 1-thousand feet of a jail.

He’s in jail on a $35,000 bond.