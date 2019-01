A 36-year-old man was shot and killed early this morning in Racine. Around 4:32 a.m. police received a call of a shots fired incident and found the victim in an alley east of Hickory Grove Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds. Life saving efforts were unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody for the incident.  Racine Police investigators are urging anyone with information to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 635-7756.