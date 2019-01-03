Racine Police Sergeant Charged with OWI

3D Black Police Car

RACINE, WI–A Racine Police Sergeant who was cited for OWI will appear in court later this month. Sgt Samuel Stulo-a 16 year vet-was allegedly involved in the crash that happened December 17th.

According to police reports, Stulo allegedly struck a parked car which injured the 63 year old woman inside. He reportedly refused a field sobriety test. Stulo was cited for OWI involving injury.

The case has been assigned to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators say they are waiting for the results of a blood sample taken from Stulo after the accident.

