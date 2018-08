RACINE, WI–A shooting in Racine yesterday left a teen in critical condition. Police reports say that the shooting happened around 6:15 PM near the 2800 block of Wright Ave.

The 14 year old was taken by Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa. The Racine Journal Times reports that officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to his back and leg area.

No one is in custody. Few other details are known but the investigation continues.