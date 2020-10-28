Racine to Conduct “Compliance Inspections” to Enforce Mask and Capacity Mandates

RACINE, WI (WLIP)—As the city of Kenosha is set to debate passing an ordinance requiring limited capacity and mask wearing, the city of Racine says they’re stepping enforcement of their mandates that do the same.

Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox announced that health officials-with support of the Racine Police Department-will proactively enforce the mask mandate and reduced capacity with what she calls “compliance inspections.”

In a statement Wednesday, Bowersox said that the previous method of only responding to complaints before enforcing the mandates proved too late to prevent the spread of the virus and took too many resources to do the necessary contact tracing.

Individuals found in violation of the orders can be fined 25 dollars on the first offense; 50 dollars for the second, and 100 dollars upon the third conviction.

Businesses in violation can be fined anywhere from 50-to-500 dollars. Businesses also risk having their license revoked by the city.