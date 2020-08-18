Racine Unified Decides to Delay Fall Sports to 2021

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–Racine Unified has decided to delay the start of their fall sports season.

At a school board meeting last night, district officials announced that the Alternate Fall Sports Seasons will not get underway until Mid-February at the latest, with football not getting underway until March. The first game would be March 24th.

Conversely, the winter sports seasons will be shortened following WIAA guidelines. Basketball will end for the girls on February 22nd, and for boys on March 1st.

KUSD is expected to make a decision for their fall sports season tonight.