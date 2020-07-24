Racine Unified Schools to Begin the Year With Online Learning Only

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–Racine Unified School District has announced that it will begin the school year on-line.

The measure will last through the first quarter at least-which concludes November 6th. RUSD says that students will be taught in a remote format by their school teachers following a defined schedule, the details of which will be provided to parents in the coming weeks.

School campuses will still be closed to the public but teachers and school staff will report to work and teach from their classrooms.

In a statement, Racine Unified officials said “Please know that we want nothing more than to bring our students back to school face-to-face and commit to doing so when we know it is a safe decision.”