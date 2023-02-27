Raid on Kenosha House Reportedly Yields Drugs, Cash, and Alleged Dog Breeding Operation

Credit: Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges are expected to be filed this week after a major drug bust Friday.

It happened in Kenosha in a home near the 6800 block of 14th Avenue.

A joint operation Friday between the Kenosha Drug Operations Group, the KSD tactical response team, and the KPD Special Investigations Unit uncovered more than 883 grams of Marijuana, 3.5 grams of cocaine, and .7 grams of heroin.

Authorities also seized over $2,500 in cash.

Tyrone Price Sr. was arrested and will be charged with multiple counts of drug possession and maintaining a drug house.

Also discovered around 30 dogs including a large number of puppies.

Authorities believe that an illegal dog breeding operation may have been in the house.

The dogs were taken to the Safe Harbor Humane Society and that has created a need for supplies.

The Safe Harbor Humane Society says that after a very long first night, the dogs settled in and received their first round of vaccines and treatments.

Most of the dogs are under 1 year old, but due to the current investigation it’s not known if-or-when the dogs could be put up for adoption.

The shelter says that it is most in need of both wet and dry puppy food, wet and dry adult dog food, as well as bleach, laundry detergent, and monetary donations.