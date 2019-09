Raiders Win Conference Championship Game

RACINE, WI—The Racine Raiders beat the Wisconsin Hitmen 21-7, in the conference championship game to advance to the Mid-States Football League Championship Game.

It will be held at Horlick Field on Saturday as the Raiders face the Midway Marauders.

We’ll have the game for you here WLIP with kickoff set for 7 PM.

If the Raiders can win the game they have a chance to qualify for the National Playoffs.