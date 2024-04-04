Rain Leads to Flooding in Western Kenosha County

Salem Lakes, WI (WLIP)–This week’s heavy rains have led to flooding in several communities in Kenosha County.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning this week which remains in effect until Thursday April 11th for the Fox River near New Munster; affecting Kenosha and Lake Counties.

Floods have caused many road closures throughout Kenosha County.

The NOAA warns motorists to not drive around barricades or through flooded areas.

The Fox River rose to 13.1 feet as of Thursday morning as water threatened to seep into lower levels of homes in Salem Lakes, Wheatland and elsewhere.

The river was expected to rise to 13.4 feet before cresting Friday morning.